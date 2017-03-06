× Father passed out from heroin and alcohol in vehicle with his two small children

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Dauphin County father faces several charges after he is found passed out inside his vehicle with his two small children. Susquehanna Township Police responded to a report on Saturday, of a suspicious vehicle parked near the 4300 block of North 6th Street.

Officers found 26 year old Zachary Knepp passed out behind the wheel along with the children. Officers saw multiple bags of heroin and needles inside the vehicle. Knepp admitted to consuming heroin and alcohol.

Charges against Kneep include Endangering Welfare of Children, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, and other traffic offenses.