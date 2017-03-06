× Fire company recognized as “Keystone of Democracy” in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire company in Harrisburg honored tonight as a “Keystone of Democracy” by Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State.

The recognition means that the Chambers Hill Fire Company has served the area as a polling place for more than 50 years.

The company was established in 1954 and became the polling place for Swatara Township.

According to the Secretary of State, there are only four other places in Pennsylvania recognized as a keystone of democracy.

“It is a big deal continuously promote democracy, inviting your neighbors to come to a place that is welcoming and that you can exercise your right to vote. That’s fundamental to our way of life, so I am delighted to be here to present the award,” said Pedro Cortes.

Dauphin county now has two polling places that carry the recognition.