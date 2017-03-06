Fire destroys Adams County mobile home

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – Fire destroys a double wide mobile home and acres of brush in Adams County. Firefighters responded at around 7 p.m. Monday night to the first block of Race Track Drive in Berwick Township near New Oxford.

The first firefighters on the scene reported the home was engulfed in flames. The fire spread to nearby brush which quickly spread to several acres. Additional firefighters and tankers were summoned to assist battling the fires.

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours to mop up hot spots. There were no reported injuries. A Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.