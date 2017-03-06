× Former Greensboro police officer accused of break-in, larceny at Reidsville store

Austin, Indiana (WGHP) — A former Greensboro police officer was charged in connection with stealing more than $44,000 worth of items from a Reidsville lawn mower store, according to a press release.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Reidsville police went to Scott’s Tractor located at 2019 Freeman Drive in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, they learned that three John Deer and five zero-turn riding lawn mowers were stolen. In total, the items were worth $44,035.75.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office recovered one of the lawn mowers and contacted Reidsville police. During the investigation, William White, 32, of Pleasant Garden, was identified as one of the suspects.

Detectives later learned of similar incidents under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department which helped further the investigation.

On Monday, Reidsville police arrested White in connection with the break-in and larceny.

White was charged with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense.

White was processed at the Reidsville police station and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center.

According to Greensboro police Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen, White joined Greensboro police in May 2010 and was fired Monday morning prior to his arrest. White had been on administrative duty since Oct. 29, 2016, for his involvement in a critical incident unrelated to this arrest.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott released the following statement on White’s arrest Monday afternoon:

“I am deeply disappointed in the actions of former officer William Z. White that lead to his dismissal. His arrest is contrary to our department’s values, and has the potential to erode the public’s trust in the amazing work done the great men and women of the Greensboro Police Department. For those reasons, I exercised by authority to immediately terminate his employment.”