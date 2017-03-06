Four men fall 20 feet while repairing storm damaged barn

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Four people are hospitalized following a farm/industrial construction accident. Ephrata Police and EMS responded at around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Route 897 in West Cocalico Township.

Several building companies volunteering to repair damage caused by a recent storm had employees at the site placing new roof trusses on a large barn. One of the trusses gave way and four workers fell approximately twenty feet with the truss. Three medics and four ambulances responded and all four victims were transported to a Berks County hospital.

Two men were transported to be checked for injuries, one victim was reported to have stomach and wrist injuries and the remaining victim is reported to have various unknown injuries. The names of the victims were not released.

A violent storm on February 25 destroyed or damaged a number of buildings about 2100 and 2200 blocks of West Route 897.