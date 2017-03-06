× Lancaster man convicted for having stolen gun, heroin at storage locker

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster man was recently convicted in court of several charges after a heroin-dealing operation was uncovered last year.

Jose “Coco” Gonzalez, 42, was convicted of having over 16 grams of heroin and a stolen handgun in July 2016.

Three detectives testified in court about the investigation and what was recovered from a bag Gonzalez had while accessing a storage unit on Campbell Avenue.

Gonzalez had 16.68 grams of heroin, which is worth an estimated $5,500 if packaged for street sales, as well as packaging materials, and a 9mm pistol that was reported stolen out of Lancaster City.

In total, Gonzalez was convicted of felony drug-dealing, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, drug paraphernalia, and providing false identification for police.