Milder Monday with increasing clouds

MILD START TO WEEK: A strong area of high pressure shifts east Monday, switching wind direction and allowing for some warming after a cold weekend. The morning is still quite frigid, with temperatures for most beginning in the 20s. Winds are light, and skies become partly cloudy. After some sun to start, skies become cloudier during the afternoon as our next system approaches. Temperatures make it into the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Skies are cloudy through the overnight period, and some showers move into the area. Overnight temperatures are much milder, falling into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Some areas of fog and haze are possible. Shower chances continue through much of Tuesday, though there will be dry time. It’s breezy, with readings in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

QUIET END TO WEEK: The rest of the week looks very quiet, but there are some small shower chances as temperatures slowly fall through the end of the week. Wednesday is a partly sunny and breezy day, with temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A stray shower or two is possible. Thursday brings more clouds and sun mixed, but temperatures fall a bit. Expect readings near the 50 degree mark. Friday is even chillier, with partly sunny skies. A fast moving wave could bring a shower. Readings are in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring the weekend forecast closely as colder air tries to slip into the region. This, timed with a quick passing system sets the region up for rain and snow showers. Saturday looks mainly dry for now, with a rain or snow shower possible later during the day. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is the day we’re currently watching for more by way of rain and snow shower activity, but there is plenty of uncertainty and much to iron out at this time. Check back for updates!

Have a great Monday!