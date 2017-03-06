Parents hope to get son with cancer into clinical trials; Zumbathon held to raise money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST YORK, York County, Pa.-- A show of support on Sunday for a York County boy who is diagnosed with DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer.

Seven-year old Hudsen Wolfe was given less than a year to live.

A Zumbathon danced through West York Reliance Fire Company Sunday afternoon to benefit Wolfe and his family. The event was also designed to raise awareness of the disease.

"There's a lot going on with DIPG and it's taking our babies from us. We need to raise awareness. There needs to be more research done for a cure or some kind of medical treatment to extend life once your diagnosed," says Yvette Enders, who organized the dance event.

Hudsen Wolfe's family wants to get him into clinical trials to treat his cancer,

however they are not covered by health insurance. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money to help cover the costs. To view the page, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/hudsens-story