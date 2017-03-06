× PD: Child drove car while mom streamed it on Facebook

Monroe, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Monroe mother is facing charges after police said she allegedly let her 10-year-old child drive a car while she streamed it on Facebook.

Police arrested 38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum on Friday after they received several complaints about a Facebook Live video that showed the child driving a car around Monroe.

Nussbaum reportedly posted the video to her Facebook page.

She was charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a minor and was released from custody.

Nussbaum is expected to appear in court on March 10.