× Police notice subject wearing ski mask; pursue & arrest juvenile for Royal Farms robbery

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– A juvenile was arrested Sunday morning after police say they saw him in the act of robbing a convenience store. It happened just after midnight at Royal Farms on South Queen Street in York Township.

The York Area Regional Police Department says two officers on routine patrol, noticed the subject wearing a ski mask outside the store and ordered the person to stop. A foot pursuit ensued and the subject was later apprehended while hiding in a nearby mobile home park.

The subject was identified as a juvenile male. He was charged and taken to juvenile detention. The suspect’s bag was recovered and inside, police found the stolen money, stolen cigarettes and the pellet gun that was used in the robbery.

The officers started this pursuit prior to receiving the 911 call that the store had been robbed.