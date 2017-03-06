× Poll: Should Pennsylvania lawmakers legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana?

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale wants marijuana reform to go one step further.

Pennsylvania lawmakers effectively legalized the use of medical marijuana April 13, 2016 for the treatment of 17 medical conditions. It became legal in the commonwealth on May 17, 2016.

According to The Pennsylvania Department of Health, the department recently began accepting applications for 27 dispensary and 12 grower and processor licenses that will be distributed across six geographic regions. The application period ends March 20.

DePasquale said Monday he thinks there are economic benefits of legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational marijuana. He said he sees it as another option to generate revenue needed to plug the state’s $3 billion budget deficit.

