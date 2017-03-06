Thirteen intersections in York Co. with heavy congestion may get improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Heavy congestion could bring changes to 13 intersections in York county.

Will Clark, the chief of transportation planning, said the York County Planning Commission picked these crossroads based on a congestion management process it conducted.

Clark said, "It's the next group of intersections that were identified through the delay process that do not have projects already moving forward."

The planning commission will study the intersections to help identify if a specific intersection needs a solution to reduce the delay time.

The thirteen intersections are:

Canal Road and Bull Road in Dover

Church Road and Greenbriar Road in Manchester Township

Emig Road and North George Street in Manchester Township

Grandview Avenue and Baltimore Street in Penn Township

Main Street and Broadway in Red Lion

Main Street and High Street in Red Lion

Memory Lane and Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township

Mount Rose Avenue and Hill Street in Spring Garden Township

Lightner Road, Exit 21 and North George Street in Manchester Township

South Queen Street and Tyler Run Road in York Township

Susquehanna Trail and Lightner Road in Manchester Township

Susquehanna Trail and Stillmeadow Lane in Manchester Township

West George Street and South Main Street

Cortez Dickson, who works at a business at the intersection of Mt. Rose Avenue and Hill Street, said he sees a lot of traffic there.

Dickson said, "I think it's a problem, especially when you get people backed up to turn to go up towards Queen Street hill and all that."

He said he believes the traffic lights may be too long. But adds there are more issues at the intersection than just congestion.

"We have a lot of the tractor trailers turning the corner, and they'll nip someone on the side, or they'll take out this pole. This is probably the third pole, and they also knocked out the side of the building once or twice over here," Dickson said.

The intersection of Tyler Run Road and South Queen Street is also on the list.

Shannon Hawk, from North York, said, "There's so many businesses right in here. And with the addition of this extra strip mall along here I think that just added to the congestion in and out. It's tight spaces to get in and out."

Clark hopes to have solutions for the delay at one of the intersections by the fall. He said some of the intersections could need turning lanes or even roundabouts. But they might also just need a simpler solution.

Clark said, "My hope is that they all just need signal timing. That is the cheapest improvement that is out there. There are no physical improvements that are needed. Hopefully we can go out there and re-time the signals on all these locations and then they would be able to handle the traffic that's there."

Clark said it will cost between $10-15,000 per intersection to identify any possible solutions.