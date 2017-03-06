× Weekend traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man, two others on drug and weapons charges

LANCASTER, Pa. – Three men including a wanted fugitive are arrested and charged over the weekend following a traffic stop by Lancaster City Police. At about 4:25 on Saturday March 4th, police initiated a vehicle stop on a 1998 Buick LeSabre for a traffic infraction in the area of W. Orange Street and N. Mulberry Street. Upon making contact with the occupants of the car an officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Additional officers arrived on the scene to assist.

The driver was identified as 19 year old Alexander Rivera, of the 1st block of Campbell Avenue, Lancaster. He was arrested on an outstanding criminal warrant. Rivera was wanted in connection with the shots fired incident that occured on February 23 on the 1st block W. Filbert Street. The outstanding warrant charges included 2 counts Aggravated Assault, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License and an additional 2 counts Aggravated Assault.

The front seat passenger, was identified as 25 year old Dequan Brown of 500 block of N. Plum Sreet, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver (Marijuana) and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. A quantity of marijuana, packaging materials and a scale were found in the vehicle and were attributed to Brown.

The rear seat passenger, identified as 19 year old Ahlias Rivera of 100 block of Pearl Street, was found in possession of a Kel-Tec .32 caliber semi-automatic handgun. A check of the handgun information revealed that it had been reported as stolen to the Manheim Township Police Department in 2015. Ahlias Rivera was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Alexander Rivera was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Dequan Brown was committed to LCP in lieu of $50,000 bail and Ahlias Rivera was committed to LCP in lieu of $75,000 bail.