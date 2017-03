CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Police seek help from the public in locating a missing Chambersburg teen. 15-year-old Alexandera Bingaman was last seen on February 28.

The minor is known to have pink and/or purple hair. She is approximately 5′ 7″ and weighs 220 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Bingaman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chambersburg Borough Police at (717) 263-1611.