× 3 charged following overdose death in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. – Three people face charges after a drug transaction that to led to an overdose death in Schuylkill County. On April 2, 2016, Alexandria Sienkiewicz, 23, of Tamaqua was found deceased in her bedroom. The coroner listed her cause of death as Acute Fentanyl Toxicity and the manner of death was Homicide.

An investigation by Pennsylvania State Police revealed that Kyle Jacob Merenda, 22, of Barnesville, Jonathan James Seekins, 33, of Coaldale, and Melanie Lynn Kropp, 24, of Mahanoy City, were all involved in a drug transaction that led to the death of Sienkiewicz. Arrests were obtained for all three suspects. Two are in custody and one, Merenda remains at large.

Seekins and Kropp were arrested and arraigned Tuesday morning. Jonathan Seekins was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Criminal Solicitation-Delivery of Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sent to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Melanie Kropp is charged with Criminal Solicitation – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility and Possession of a Control Substance. After arraignment she was released after posting $5,000 unsecured bail.

In his arrest warrant, Merenda is charged with Drug Delivery resulting in Death, Delivery of Controlled Substance, Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with knowledge of Merenda’s whereabout is asked to call PSP – Frackville at (570) 874-5300 and reference incident #PA2016-590316.