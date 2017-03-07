× 34 students, both drivers sent to hospital after Canterbury school bus crash

Canterbury, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two drivers and 34 students were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Canterbury on Tuesday morning.

The two vehicle crash, which involved a school bus and a 2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury, happened on South Canterbury Road at Bennett Pond Road around 6:30 a.m. Canterbury First Selectman Roy Piper said he responded to the scene and helped officials by stopping traffic.

“The scene was not chaotic, it was very calm,” Piper said. “The fire department got here, state police got here. Everybody started doing their job. My job initially was just to shut the road down in both directions and keep traffic from coming through the scene area.”

State police reported entrapment and four ambulances were sent to the scene. Originally, five students reported to police suffering “minor injures.”

“When it got toned out this morning as a motor vehicle accident, I responded as I do with the police and the fire department,” Piper said. “Rolling up, you see the bus and immediately you start to think the worst.”

However, all the 34 students on the bus was taken to Backus Hospital for treatment or evaluation. All injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

“Fortunately it was very minor injuries with the students,” Piper said. “My heart goes out to each and every one of the students and their parents because I know all of the people in town.”

State police said the students are Norwich Technical High School and Griswold High School students.

Parents did arrive on the scene. All of the students’ parents were advised of the incident.

“When they got here, we assured them that everyone was OK,” Piper said.

The driver of Luxury 30-year-old Justin M. Rice, of Ledyard, suffered serious, but also non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Police said that Rice was unable to make a statement on the crash.

“I pray for the recovery of the students and I pray for the recovery of the individual [in the car],” Piper said.

The bus driver 59-year-old Patrica A. Avery, of Moosup, suffered minor injuries, police said. Avery told police the Luxury crossed the centerline and hit the bus.

Investigators said the road was wet, but that they did not believe weather to be a factor.

“That’s all under investigation with the state police,” Piper said.

The Routes 169 and 14 area was closed to drivers, state police said. However, it reopened around 10 a.m.