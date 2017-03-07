× Allergy Alert recall: WEGMANS Milk Chocolate Big Ear Bunny Sucker

Landies Candies Co. Inc. of Buffalo, NY is recalling its 3-oz packages of “WEGMANS Milk Chocolate Big Ear Bunny Sucker”, Net Wt 3 oz, Lot # 35016, Best by 9-15-2017 because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled WEGMANS MILK CHOCOLATE (BIG EAR BUNNY) SUCKER” were distributed regionally in all Wegmans retail stores.

The product is shipped within a carton labeled with an orange label as “WEGMANS SWISS RECIPE Milk Chocolate Big Ear Bunny Sucker (3 oz 36 count case). The individual product contains a lavender label and read Wegmans Milk Chocolate Sucker, comes in a 3-oz., clear plastic flow wrap 6” long by 2” wide and is marked with lot # 35016 and with an expiration date of 9-15-2017 stamped on the lower left corner.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the peanut-containing product was distributed with the incorrect label.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Landies Candies Co. Inc. at 716-834-8212, Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5 PM EST.