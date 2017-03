× As spring approaches, pet allergies are flaring up

YORK, Pa.– With winter coming to an end and spring approaching, it means that allergy season is right around the corner.

However, a pet can be an added issue, as allergies to your furry friends can act up as well.

Dr. Bill Lewis from the Lincoln Highway Pet Clinic is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer solutions to the pet allergy problem.