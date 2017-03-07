× DA Stedman empanels investigative grand jury for unsolved major crimes in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman has empaneled an investigative grand jury to hear testimony in Lancaster’s unsolved major crimes.

The grand jury, the fifth-ever empaneled in the county, will begin hearing cases in court later this month.

Thirty Lancaster County residents were selected by a county judge to serve on the panel, which has subpoena power, but not indictment ability. Its unique powers include that a witness subpoenaed to testify could be jailed in contempt of court if they are found uncooperative.

Sessions for the jury will be held monthly, with 23 jurors typically at each hearing. Only 15 are required for a quorum. The jury is expected to convene for a total of 18 months, with prosecutors having the option to request an additional six months, pending panel approval.

Stedman has said only unsolved homicides and other major crimes are to be heard before the grand jury. These cases, including the unsolved homicides, are already lined up for testimony. However, per grand jury laws, the cases that are heard are not to be disclosed. Of course, the public is not allowed to sit in on the hearings, and everyone involved has been sworn to secrecy.

“I would classify all of them as major-crime investigations which have more or less come to an impasse for whatever reason,” Stedman said Tuesday. “These cases could benefit from testimony from witnesses previously unwilling to fully cooperate and tell what they know. Ideally, we are hoping this session brings charges and closure to victims seeking justice,” Stedman said. “At the least, we expect advancement in cases. A previously-unknown detail or two can provide police what they need to move a case forward.

“The simple truth is we have an obligation to do all we can to solve these cases,” Stedman finished.