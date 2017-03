Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa.-- A daycare worker is accused of pushing a 4-year-old girl down a flight of stairs.

Sarah Gable, 52, was immediately fired and faces charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child for the incident.

The scene was caught on surveillance cameras that were recently installed in the daycare.

Despite falling, the girl only suffered a minor knee injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

Gable was released from jail on $25,000 bail.