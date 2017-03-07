Drier air returns along with the breeze Wednesday

BREEZY COUPLE OF DAYS

We are drying out early Wednesday. Look for brighter skies, as high pressure builds into the area. The breeze kicks up too. Temperatures are mild in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. More clouds mix in with sunshine for Thursday and the winds remain breezy. It is a few degrees cooler in the lower 50s. Clouds thicken late as a fast moving system dives just south of us. It is close enough to clip us with snow early Friday morning. If it is early enough, we see only snow but if it comes in a bit later in the morning, a few drops may mix in. Temperatures are chillier in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We begin the weekend much colder as a chillier air mass slips into the area. Morning lows are in the teens to near 20 degrees. We are closely monitoring a storm system, which may clip us with snow, early Sunday morning. Models still trying to initialize the track of the storm. Right now it remains far enough south to only bring us light snow showers early morning. Still many details to tweak between now and then. We’ll keep you posted. Temperatures remain in the 30s for the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week cold and quiet. Clouds increase through the day as a fast clipper slides through overnight. A few light snow showers are possible. Readings top out in the lower 40s ahead of the system but chillier air settles back in Tuesday with breezy conditions.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist