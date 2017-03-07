× Ephrata man charged after threat to take baseball bat to father-in-law’s head

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Austin L Busser, 34, of Clearview Avenue Ephrata, was charged with Terroristic Threats and Harassment after leaving a threatening voice mail on his father-in-law’s phone.

It is alleged that on February 6, Busser called his father-in-law, who lives in Denver Borough. Busser stated that he would “take a baseball bat to the side of his head.” He also made several other threatening statements on the message.

Busser was told not to have contact with his in-laws, and was sent a summons.