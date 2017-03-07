× Family homeless after fire damages their home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – No injuries were reported in an early afternoon that left a Lower Paxton Township family homeless. Township Police and firefighters responded at about 1:44 p.m. to the 1000 block of Peiffers Lane.

The first police units on scene reported heavy smoke and flame pouring from the home. The first responders confirmed that all of the occupants were out of the home. The flames quickly spread to the roof of the structure. Fire crews worked quickly and efficiently to get the fire under control.