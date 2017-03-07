FOX43 Poll: Should schools mandate media literacy classes?

FAKE NEWS.

It seems as if you haven’t been under a rock for the past three months or more, you had to have heard, seen or even said this term.

“Fake News” refers to a false news report, or a report that looks to be real but has inaccuracies or lacks facts. The term has become well-known thanks to President Donald Trump, as he often chastises certain media outlets by labeling them as producing “fake news.”

There has been widespread response to the fake news rise to prevalence. For example, social media giant Facebook has said that it will attempt to filter out fake news from its news feeds. Media outlets, like CNN and MSNBC, have gone to lengths in order to ensure their accurate reporting while remaining transparent to the public.

The overarching feeling is that because of the rise of “fake news”, citizens need to become more media literate, or being able to critically analyze a news report, understand what is fact, comprehend the point or function of the report, as well as being able to create media itself.

While many colleges and universities teach some form of media literacy, it is not a requirement for all students. In grade school, a class on media literacy itself is not taught, but that may be coming to an end soon.

The idea has been proposed that media literacy should be taught from kindergarten through Grade 12, to fully round children’s abilities into understanding the media that they are exposed to daily.

Our question is, should schools mandate that media literacy be taught?

