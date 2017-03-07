Franklin County community proposes a state fee to fight blight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNESBORO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. -- An effort to tear down abandoned buildings in a Franklin County community could have property owners statewide pitching in to help.

Waynesboro officials hope a resolution passed to fight blight in their borough, makes its way to Harrisburg.

One Waynesboro vacant lot might not look like much, but it took local officials three years and more than $20,000 to create it.

Waynesboro borough manager Jason Stains said "and we're having more people saying enough is enough, and we would like you to do something about this property."

Waynesboro's effort to fight blight by tearing down abandoned crumbling buildings and homes doesnt come cheap.

"The cost for blight remediation gets very expensive when you factor in attorney fees, staff fees, and all the other fees," Stains said.

It's why the borough passed a resolution to seek help, not only from the people of Waynesboro, but the entire state with a $15 fee tacked on to any building permit application.

"Half of the $15 would come back to the municipality, earmarked specifically for blight remediation. The other half of the money would go to DCED, for the formation of a statewide grant program for blight remediation," Stains said.

There are many charming homes throughout the historic borough, but there are also many buildings which have seen better days. Its something many Pennsylvania communities may share with Waynesboro along with the benefits of the proposed joint fund.

"All municipalities throughout the commonwealth have old buildings, historic buildings as Waynesboro does, and we want to establish something, we're hoping the state legislature will pick up on this," Stains said.

While it may only cost $15, some property owners might not like the idea of any new fees.

"Blighted properties impact everyone's property values so while we are trying to get a little extra money, we're also trying to help everyone's property values and the beautification of the community," Stains said.

Waynesboro officials are taking their cause to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs so that other municipalities with dilapidated buildings can fight blight together, if the organization can persuade legislators to agree and create a state blight fund.