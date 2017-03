Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- Hershey Entertainment and Resorts will host its annual seasonal job fair on Tuesday.

Hersheypark is looking to fill roughly 4,000 jobs for the summer season ranging from ride operations to food and beverage. You must be at least 16 years old to apply.

The job fair is from 3-7 p.m. at the Giant Center. For more information visit HersheyJobs.com