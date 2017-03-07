Investigative grand jury to hear testimony in Lancaster Co. unsolved homicide cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- It's a last-ditch effort to hopefully solve unsolved homicides. Lancaster County officials have selected an investigative grand jury to possibly help close cases.

About six unsolved homicide cases are scheduled to be heard by that jury.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said, "To see if we can leave no stone unturned and exhaust all possible means of solving what has to this day remained unsolved."

That grand jury can subpoena witnesses, who previously wouldn't speak to law enforcement. Those witnesses can get jail time if they are not cooperative.

Stedman said, "That's a big advantage for us to have that citizen sounding board on cases. Is this something that we should be pursuing? Is this something that we're never going to meet or burden of proof on?"

The group was selected by a county judge to serve on a panel for 18 months, and possibly an extra six months if a case needs an extension.

Thirty people who live in Lancaster County have been chosen for the grand jury.

The jury doesn't have the power to charge anyone, but they can make recommendations on whether or not charges should be filed against someone in the case.

"It's a great tool to have you know, a great arrow to have in your quiver, and unfortunately for a lot of cases it's the last hope we can have," the district attorney said.

Stedman said he can't reveal which cases will be put in front of this grand jury.

"Each one you want to solve," he said, "Everyone is entitled to justice for the victims who can't speak and for their families who are left behind. And we have an obligation to make sure we are doing every single thing we can and this is one of those things we can do."

He said this is the fifth investigative grand jury in Lancaster County in 22 years.

"It's a different staffing. It's a different dynamic. Essentially it's still the same thing. You're asking questions about what happened and trying to get the truth. And that's the core of it what the justice system is about," Stedman said.

If the district attorney wants to file charges the police would file a criminal complaint, the suspect would be arraigned and a preliminary hearing would be scheduled.

Stedman said he wishes the county could have a perpetual investigative grand jury to look over these unsolved cases. But he said the county doesn't have the resources for that.