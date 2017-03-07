× Lancaster man falls asleep behind the wheel, runs down bicyclist.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Police say a Lancaster man was asleep when ran into a young man on a bicycle Tuesday morning. It happen at about 6:22 a.m. in the 100 bock of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township.

Ephrata Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 26 year old Jaymes Lewis. After he fell asleep Lewis struck an Ephrata man who was riding a bicycle from behind.

The unidentified 20 year old bicyclist was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No word on charges against Lewis.