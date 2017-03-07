Mild, breezy, but rainy Tuesday

UMBRELLA FOR TUESDAY: The next weather system brings some showers for Tuesday, but there are periods of dry time, particularly for the late morning and early afternoon. Passing showers move through during the morning, with some hazy and foggy spots as well. Temperatures are much milder, beginning in the upper 30s to middle 40s. It turns breezy quickly through the morning, and this is enough to boost readings into the middle 50s to lower 60s. There’s plenty of dry time through the midday hours, but a few showers are possible. The best chance for showers comes during the mid to late afternoon hours, with more showers lasting through the evening and overnight period. Skies should dry out by daybreak, and the clouds begin to break a bit too. Overnight low temperatures are mild, with readings in the lower to middle 40s.

QUIET END TO WEEK: The rest of the week looks very quiet, but there are some small shower chances as temperatures slowly fall through the end of the week. Wednesday is a partly sunny and breezy day, with temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A stray shower or two is possible. Thursday brings more clouds and sun mixed, but temperatures fall a bit. Expect readings near the 50 degree mark. Friday is even chillier, with partly sunny skies. A fast moving wave could bring a few rain and snow showers, or both, all depending on timing. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring the weekend forecast closely as colder air tries to slip into the region. This, timed with a quick passing system sets the region up for rain and snow showers. Saturday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies. Highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday is the day we’re currently watching for more by way of rain and snow shower activity, but there is plenty of uncertainty and much to iron out at this time. Check back for updates! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s. Monday is quieter with some modest warming, but it’s still on the chilly side for this time of year.

Have a great Tuesday!