× Missing Centre County man could be a danger to himself

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police seeks help from the public in locating a missing Mifflintown man. 21 year old Samuel K. Croman had not been seen or heard from since Monday, March 6 at around 6:40 a.m. Police say that Croman was driving a light blue Dodge Dart bearing Pa registration JVN1625.

Croman is a white male, about 5′ 11″ tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He could be a danger to himself.

Anyone making contact with Croman should immediately call PSP Lewistown at (717) 320-1010.