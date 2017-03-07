New route for Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Harrisburg will take a new route, passing through more of the city’s business district than in past years. The executive director of Harrisburg’s downtown improvement district, says the change was made at the request of local business owners.

Todd Vander Woude says, “As we go out and about, especially the people out on Market Street, they say why can’t you have one of these parades come by our businesses. So we wanted to incorporate their businesses into this.”

Among the many acts that will be featured in this year’s parade, are several Irish pipe and drum bands, as well as Irish dance groups. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 18th. You can read more about the lineup and the parade route by clicking here.