One dead after Monday crash in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A crash between two vehicles left one woman dead Monday.

Elise Quinones, 22, of Myerstown, was pronounced dead at Hershey Medical Center on Monday evening after succumbing to her injuries.

Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to Route 72 just south of Jonestown Road for a reported crash.

It was found that Quinones was traveling northbound on Route 72 while another car was traveling south bound. Quinones’ vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines and into the south bound lane, directly in front of the other vehicle.

The vehicles collided, with the front driver’s side of each vehicle receiving the blow.

Quinones was taken to Hershey Medical from the scene and was pronounced dead later that evening.