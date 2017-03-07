Photography exhibit celebrates Irish-American Heritage month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- March is Irish-American Heritage month and the State Capitol building is playing host to a celebratory art exhibit.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack welcomed photographer Robin Hiteshew to the Capitol on Tuesday. Hiteshew's exhibit features 50 black and white portraits of artists who play traditional Irish music. Lieutenant Governor Stack commended the musicians featured in the photos for their dedication to their craft and their roots.

"This photographic exhibit that we're all going to have a chance to see, captures their strength, while also illustrating their creativity and their dedication to preserving their cultural heritage."

The photography exhibit is on display in the East Wing Atrium of the State Capitol building.

March was designated as Irish-American Heritage month back in 1991, to recognize the contributions that Irish immigrants have made to the United States.