Recall on Craftsman table saws

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has listed a new recall on Craftsman portable table saws. The table saw’s stand can collapse unexpectedly. The firm has received 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.

The recall affects about 46,000 units and involves model number 137.415030 Craftsman brand 10-inch table saws. The table saws sit on a black metal foldable stand. “15 AMP 10-inch table saw,” “Sears Brands Mgt. Corp.” and the model and serial numbers are printed on a silver label on the front. Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the following letters:

RSN

RSP

RSQ

RSR

RSS

RST

RSU

RSV

RSW

RSX

RSY

RSZ

RTN

RTP

RTQ

RTR

RTS

RTT

RTU

RTV

RTW

RTX

RTY

RTZ

RUN

RUP

RUQ

RUR

RUS

RUT

