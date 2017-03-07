Recall on Craftsman table saws

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has listed a new recall on Craftsman portable table saws. The table saw’s stand can collapse unexpectedly. The firm has received 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.
The recall affects about 46,000 units and involves model number 137.415030 Craftsman brand 10-inch table saws. The table saws sit on a black metal foldable stand. “15 AMP 10-inch table saw,” “Sears Brands Mgt. Corp.” and the model and serial numbers are printed on a silver label on the front. Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the following letters:
RSN
RSP
RSQ
RSR
RSS
RST
RSU
RSV
RSW
RSX
RSY
RSZ
RTN
RTP
RTQ
RTR
RTS
RTT
RTU
RTV
RTW
RTX
RTY
RTZ
RUN
RUP
RUQ
RUR
RUS
RUT
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.
The saws are sold at Sears stores nationwide and online at http://www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016 for about $200.
Manufacturer(s):
Rexon Industrial Corp., Ltd. of Taiwan
Distributor(s):
Sears Holding Corp. of Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Manufactured In:
China