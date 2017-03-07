× Student admits to making bomb threat at Berks County high school

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – A student at Brandywine Heights High School is charged after allegedly making a bomb threat at the school Tuesday morning. School officials say a handwritten note was found in a bathroom at around 8:30 a.m. at the school located at 103 Topton Roadway in Longswamp Township. The note indicated that a bomb was going to go off at a specific time today.

Authorities quickly identified a suspect, a male student, who then admitted to writing the note.

State Police say the suspect will be charged through the juvenile court system with Terroristic Threats and Causing or Risking Catastrophe, both felonies.