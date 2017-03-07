Teen allegedly decapitated mother, walked outside with her head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEBULON, N.C. -- A North Carolina teen accused of decapitating his mother on Monday has been charged with murder, WRAL reports.

Officers say Funes Machada, 18, called 911 on Monday afternoon and remained on the phone until police arrived.

Once officers arrived on scene, Machada walked out of the home holding a large butcher knife in one hand and his mother’s head in the other hand, Sheriff Kent Winstead with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department said.

"When they arrived, he was with the decapitation in his hand and it was a gruesome scene," Winstead told WRAL.

Machada placed the head on the ground, and officers took him into custody, according to WTVD.

Detectives found the body of his mother, 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, in the home. Two young girls were also inside the home at the time.

Machada is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.