× Traffic patterns to change on I-81 for bridge repair

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. — As the road widening and bridge repair project continues along Route 81 in Lower Paxton Township, there will be some temporary traffic pattern changes. These changes are tentatively set to begin on March 20, 2017 and are as follows:

The merge lane from 83 North to 81 North will be reduced to one lane, set to begin March 20, 2017.

The on ramp from Mountain Road to 81 South will have traffic shifted to the outside shoulder of the ramp, set to begin March 20, 2017.

81 Northbound and 81 Southbound traffic will be shifted to the outside shoulders, set to begin April 6, 2017. Two lanes each direction will still be maintained. Traffic is likely to be reduced to one lane during night time hours from 9:00 PM-6:00 AM.

The above dates could be delayed depending on how weather conditions impacts the construction schedule. These changes will be in place until approximately July and perhaps longer, again depending on weather conditions. During night time hours from 9:00 PM-6:00 AM, additional lane closures may also be in effect.

Source: Lower Paxton Police