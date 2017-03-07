York City book store closing and selling 60,000 books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. – A used book store in York City will soon close its doors and sell all of its books for just 25-cents apiece!

The Recycled Reader was opened by the Ritson family 25 years ago and filled with used books they bought over the years.

According to the couple, the book business took a decline in the mid 2000's, and their shop suffered.

They put the shop up for sale, and it sold faster than expected. Now, they have to sell 60,000 books!

One of the owners says the thing she'll miss the most is her customers.

"It’s not like going to a big box store where you see somebody different every time. They know me. We have conversations. The best part of that has been all of the different people I have worked with - really, so many different people from all walks of life. It really has been interesting,” said Irene Ritson.

All the books and book shelves have to go.

Anything left over will be donated to the York Rescue Mission, schools, libraries, and organizations that will welcome the books.