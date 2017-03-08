× Another mild day with late day clouds returning

TRACKING OUR NEXT SYSTEM

Winds remain breezy but the gusts ease up overnight. Skies are mostly clear allowing for chillier temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Plenty of sunshine to get you out the door but clouds return later in the day ahead of our next system. Highs are still quite mild in the middle and upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A wave of low pressure tracks through the area overnight bringing the threat for rain and snow showers. It looks like a few rain showers will transition to snow showers as temperatures drop by morning. As of now, it looks like a slushy .5″ up to 2″ possible. The lower amounts are expected from the turnpike south, where temperatures are much warmer, and the higher snow amounts are expected mainly across our northwest counties. The storm exits quickly leaving strong, gusty winds out of the north. Readings are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees but feeling much colder. Partly sunny skies will clear late heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We begin the weekend much colder as a chillier air mass slips into the area. Morning lows are in the teens to near 20 degrees. It looks like we’ll dodge a bullet with a southern system staying far enough away to give us mainly flurries. Clouds increase Saturday and highs are cold in the lower and middle 30s. By Sunday, more sunshine is expected during the afternoon and the breeze returns. Highs in the 30s will feel like the 20s for much of the day.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week cold and quiet. Clouds increase through the day as a fast clipper slides through overnight. A few light snow showers are possible. Snow showers remain for Tuesday as a secondary wave develops. Light accumulation is possible and we’ll keep you posted in the next several days. Temperatures remain below average, in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, to begin the week. Sunshine, breezy conditions and moderating temperatures return Wednesday.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist