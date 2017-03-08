Beyond School Walls program for Harrisburg students

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Capital Region Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is starting a mentoring program in Dauphin County. Partnering with Capital BlueCross, Big Brothers Big Sisters is launching the Beyond School Walls program.

With the support of mentors, middle school students from the Harrisburg School District will receive consistent exposure to corporate environments. Mentors will meet one-on-one with students twice a month, helping them prepare for the job industry.

“We’re excited to take this a couple years down the road and be able to look back at these young adults and see the amazing things that they’ve accomplished,” said Maddie Young, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. She went on to explain that mentors often report rewarding experiences with students, as they help the youths meet life and education goals, as well as avoid risky behaviors.

“This isn’t just about the young kids, it’s also about the mentors giving their time, creating a friendship and creating a relationship.”