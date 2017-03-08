Budget hearings wrap up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- This week lawmakers are continuing to discuss Governor Tom Wolf's budget proposal during hearings with several state agencies. The hearings are set to wrap up at the end of this week.

On Wednesday, lawmakers are scheduled to hold hearings with the Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Pennsylvania State Police.

A major part of the Governors proposed spending plan is to provide funding to fight the heroin and opioid epidemic problem across the state.

The budget proposal also includes funding for education and a raise in minimum wage.

Budget hearings resume at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.