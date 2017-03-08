× Developer gives another option to township in York Co. for municipal complex

SPRING GARDEN TWP., Pa. — One business man in York County is trying to help save Spring Garden Township millions of dollars.

The former Yorktowne paper mill site is another option Matthew Bupp presented to commissioners where the township could build a new municipal complex.

Bupp is a developer and owns the paper mill property. He said the township would get 140,000 square feet on 12 acres, which is plenty of space for offices. There would also be a 5-acre plot down the road for athletic fields.

“I wanted to at least convey the opportunity that there could be a logical, more affordable solution in their own backyard,” Bupp said.

Dozens of people who live in the township came out to a meeting to express their concerns with the new municipal building scheduled to be constructed on Mount Rose Avenue.

Judy Orcutt, who attended the meeting said, “The commissioners were voted to represent their constituents and when their constituents are pretty much against this. I consider this taxation without representation.

Commissioners said the complex could cost between $14-18 million, which would mean an increase in taxes.

Bupp said the township could get a new municipal building at the mill site for much less.

“At least a third of what they’re looking to spend to build new facilities. I mean infrastructures in place. Buildings are here,” Bupp said.

Almost 1,000 people have signed a petition asking for other alternatives to the municipal complex on Mount Rose Avenue.

Those people said at least Bupp is giving them that.

Sean Clark, who lives in Spring Garden Township, said, “This is what we’ve been fighting for this whole entire time.”

Township officials said they have been telling people who live in the area about the municipal complex for years, and this plan shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Bupp said he doesn’t know why the township commissioners wouldn’t want to consider the option he proposed.

“In this day and age having some cost consciousness and frugality goes a long way. And I think that’s something that would certainly resonate with most of the taxpayers in the township,” he said.