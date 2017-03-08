× Fire claims life of elderly Schuylkill County man

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a 76 year old man died in a fire Tuesday night at his Klingerstown home. The fire broke out about 8 o’clock at the victim’s home along the first block of Main Street.

A State Police Fire Marshal says the fire began in the first floor living room. The blaze gutted the home causing in excess of $75,000 damage. There were no other injuries reported.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.