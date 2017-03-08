Gusty and mild Wednesday with a return to sunshine

QUIET END TO WEEK: Conditions dry out Wednesday morning, leading to a much drier but breezy day. Any leftover showers end before daybreak, with some clearing and sunshine working into the region. Temperatures are mild to start, with readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s. It’s still breezy too. Clouds pop up during the afternoon as cooler air aloft slides into the region. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to middle 60s. A stray shower or two is possible, but most should stay dry. The breezes remain quite gusty through the afternoon. Thursday brings more clouds and sun mixed, but temperatures fall a bit. Expect readings in the lower to middle 50s. Friday is even chillier, with partly sunny skies. A fast moving wave overnight Thursday into Friday morning could bring snow showers, even a period of light snow. Any accumulations are under an inch. By the afternoon, skies should be dry, but it’s still breezy. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cold air makes a return to the region for yet another weekend. Saturday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies. Highs are in the lower 30s. The breezes take a brief break. A system we’ve been keeping a close eye on for Sunday morning is trending much farther south, either keeping us in the clear or brushing the state border with a few snow showers. For now, this continues to look unimpressive for our area, but we’ll monitor trends through the end of the week. Check back for updates! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s. It’s breezy once again.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is quieter with some modest warming, but it’s still on the chilly side for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds increase through the day ahead of the next wave, with perhaps a late day or evening snow shower. Tuesday brings the chance for a few snow showers with breezy winds.

Have a great Wednesday!

