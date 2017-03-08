Hard liquor in supermarkets? Pa. lawmakers discussing future alcohol expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TWP., Pa. -- Weis Markets unveiled its newest store Wednesday in Enola. It features something unique not only to the Weis chain, but most supermarkets in the state: a sit-in pub.

Draft beers and glasses of wine are available at the market, the first of its kind for the Weis family. The eatery also features 900 bottles of beer and 500 bottles of wine, the latter the product of Act 39 of 2016, which allowed wine sales in supermarkets.

What is the next step in liquor expansion in Pennsylvania? Many state lawmakers feel it should be easier to buy hard liquor, especially in supermarkets. Senate Bill 306 and House Bill 438 would allow restaurants and hotels with a liquor license to purchase a spirits license for an extra $2,000.

Weis Markets says they are interested in hearing more about the legislation as it moves forward.