L.L. Bean Recalls Snowshoes Due to Fall Hazard

L.L. Bean has issued a recall for adjustable snowshoes. About 3,000 L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes 25”-30” and L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package 25”-30” are involved. The recalled snowshoes have an aluminum frame with Boa bindings and a deck made from polyethylene with “ADVENTURE ADJ 25-30” printed on the side and “L.L. Bean” printed on the front. They were sold in red (Carbon Chili) and blue (Glacier/Teal) and can be worn with men’s or women’s winter boots. The recalled snowshoe package includes the recalled snowshoes, adjustable snowshoe poles and a bag.

The firm has received four reports of the plastic on the snowshoes cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the snowshoes and contact L.L. Bean for a full refund.

The shoes are sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at http://www.llbean.com from November 2016 through February 2017 for about $170 for the snowshoes and $200 for the snowshoe package.

They are made in Taiwan.