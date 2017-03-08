Lancaster man facing charges after dealing heroin, user overdoses in 2016

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing several charges after dealing heroin and being linked to a fatal overdose in 2016.

Joseph Colomba, 18, is charged with three felonies, including drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a cellphone.

The charges are a result of a collaborative investigation between the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, East Hempfield Township police, and others.

Investigators were able to determine that Colomba, also known as “Rico” on the street, had been selling heroin branded “New Times” from his home on New Dorwart Street.

Heroin with the “New Times” branding is suspected in multiple fentanyl-related, fatal and non-fatal overdose incidents in Lancaster County.

Police were able to connect a December 2016 sale Colomba made to a man who later died of an overdose. Then, police were able to search Colomba’s home and found 1,232 bags of the “New Times” branded heroin and $1,960 in cash.

Colomba is at Lancaster County Prison on $1.5 million bail and the investigation into the “New Times” branded heroin is still ongoing.