New Jersey man charged with sex assault of 14 year old Berks County girl

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday, the filing of criminal charges against a 46 year old New Jersey man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met in an online chat room. The alleged assault occurred at the juvenile’s Berks County home, while her parents were away.

Charges against Anthony C. Luciani include Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child and one count each of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Statutory Sexual Assault, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility and Corruption of a Minor.

The charges are the result of an investigation that began in 2010 by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section. Agents uncovered information that Luciani had made contact online with a minor girl.

Luciani was arrested last month by the Child Predator Section following allegations that he sent sexually explicit images and messages to a person he believed to be an underage girl. That person was actually a Child Predator Section agent, working undercover online.

As the investigation continued, agents learned of Luciani’s preference for young girls, ages 12 to 15. Agents then made contact with one of Luciani’s victims, who confirmed that Luciani had sex with her when she was just 14 years old.

“Our investigation of this case is active and ongoing,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We are doing everything we can to gather additional information and find every one of Mr. Luciani’s victims. We encourage anyone with information to contact us immediately by calling our hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Every child’s safety matters to us.”

Luciani is being held in the Montgomery County Prison. His bail related to the sexual offense charges filed last month was set at $500,000. His bail on the new charges filed today is also $500,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, of Oshkosh, Wisc., assisted with this investigation. “When law enforcement agencies work together, we can get more of these predators off our streets,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We’re grateful to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for its help in this case.”