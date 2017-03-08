× Newberry Township Police charge five for ATM skimming, thefts

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Newberry Township Police Department has filed charges against five individuals for skimming ATMs and thefts that have occurred in the past few weeks.

The following female suspects are all at large and are all charged with theft, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, unlawful device making equipment among other charges:

Ionela Vaduva, 29, of Lanham, Maryland

Danusta Trifu, 48, of Lanham, Maryland

Petrica Velcu, 25, of Houston, Texas

The following male suspects face the same charges, but are in custody:

Marion Trifu, 20, of Lanham, Maryland

Benone Lapadat, 39, of Lanham, Maryland

After viewing surveillance video, police were able to identify these suspects as those who were placing skimmers on devices and then using that information to extract cash out of various ATMs in both York and Cumberland counties. In just the Newberry Township incidents, it is believed that the suspects received over $17,000.00.

If you have any information about the individuals still at large, you are asked to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.