Overturned tractor trailer closes intersection of Browns Dam Road and Carlisle Pike

READING TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer at the intersection of Browns Dam Road and Carlisle Pike closed the road for a period of time Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., a school van was making a left hand turn causing the driver of the tractor trailer to lose control, which contributed to the overturn of the vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.